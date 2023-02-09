Call to remove work experience requirement for entry-level jobs

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated government’s call to companies, departments and State Owned Entities (SOEs) to remove the work experience requirement for young people seeking entry-level positions.

“We reiterate our call to companies, departments and SOEs to remove the requirement for work experience for young people seeking entry-level positions,” he said.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Cape Town City Hall, President Ramaphosa announced that following last year’s commitment of placing over 10 000 TVET college graduates in employment, government has surpassed that figure and has set a target of placing 20 000 TVET college graduates in employment in 2023.

“The number of students entering artisan training in TVET colleges will be increased from 17 000 to 30 000 in the 2023 academic year,” President Ramaphosa said during his address on Thursday evening.

The President also announced that this year, the National Skills Fund (NSF) will provide R800 million to develop skills in the digital and technology sector through an innovative model that links payment for training to employment outcomes.

“One of the key ingredients for economic growth and competitiveness is the ability to attract skills which the economy needs. Having completed a comprehensive review of the work visa system, we will move quickly to implement the recommendations put forward.

“These include establishing a more flexible points-based system to attract skilled immigration, implementing a trusted employer scheme to make the visa process easier for large investors and streamlining application requirements,” President Ramaphosa said.

He added that government will also be introducing a remote worker visa and a special dispensation for high-growth start-ups.

“While the reform programme is underway, we will continue to support public and social employment to provide work to those who need it,” the President said.

Over 200 000 small-scale farmers to received input vouchers

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa announced that around 140 000 small-scale farmers have received input vouchers to buy seeds, fertiliser and equipment, providing a boost for food security and agricultural reform, as part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus.

“This initiative has led to the cultivation of some 640 000 hectares of land [and] an impressive 68 percent of these farmers are women. This year, we aim to provide 250 000 more vouchers to small-scale farmers.

“These are examples of the difference that government can make in people’s lives through innovation, creativity and commitment,” President Ramaphosa said. – SAnews.gov.za