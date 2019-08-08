Call for nominations for National Orders

Cabinet has urged South Africans to nominate persons they deem deserving of being bestowed with the country’s highest honours, the National Orders, in April next year.

The awards honour South Africans and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed to the achievement of a free, united, non-racial, non-sexist, prosperous and democratic South Africa in various ways.

The following six orders are bestowed annually on deserving recipients:

The Order of Mendi for Bravery which recognises South African citizens who have performed acts of bravery.

The Order of Ikhamanga recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

The Order of the Baobab recognises South African citizens who have contributed to community service, business and economy, science, medicine and technological innovation.

The Order of Luthuli recognises South African citizens who have contributed to the struggle for democracy, nation-building, building democracy and human rights, justice and peace as well as for the resolution of conflict.

The Order of Mapungubwe recognises South Africans who have excelled and attained exceptional achievement to the benefit of South Africa and beyond.

The Order of the Companions of OR Tambo recognises eminent foreign nationals for friendship shown to South Africa. It is therefore an Order of peace, cooperation and active expression of solidarity and support.

The 2020 National Orders nominations will close on 31 August 2019 and the awards ceremony will take place in April 2020.

Nomination forms are available on The Presidency website: www.thepresidency.gov.za.

Members of the public are urged to attach a motivation on the nominated person.

Self-nomination or the nomination of public servants is not permissible. – SAnews.gov.za