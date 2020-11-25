Call for generation facility owners to apply for registration

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has invited generation facility owners, who were previously exempted from the licensing requirement by Schedule II of the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006 (ERA), to apply for registration.

On 26 March 2020, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy repealed the Licensing Exemption and Registration Notice, published in Government Gazette No. 41237, Vol. 629, and replaced it with the amended Licensing Exemption and Registration Notice, published in Government Gazette No. 43151, Vol. 657 (‘the Notice’).

Section 3 of the Notice details the activities that are exempted from the requirement to apply for and hold a licence under the ERA. However, these activities have to be registered with NERSA.

Subsection 3.4 of the Notice further allows continued operation of an existing generation facility, which, immediately prior to the date of commencement of the Notice, was exempted from the requirement to apply for and hold a licence under the ERA, in circumstances in which:

  • The generation facility has complied with the Distribution Code and/or Transmission Code and is connected to the transmission or distribution power system; and
  • The generation facility has filed for registration within six months of commencement of the registration process by NERSA.

“Licensed distributors (Eskom and municipalities) are encouraged to ensure that generation facilities that are connected to their electricity network are registered with NERSA.

“NERSA remains committed to processing registration applications timeously to ensure the security of supply. All other registration requirements, as prescribed by NERSA in terms of section 9(2) of the ERA, remain in place,” the regulator said on Tuesday. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SA to mark five days of mourning for COVID-19 and GBVF victims

1735 Views
19 Nov 2020

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

75476 Views
30 Sep 2020

Grant top-up comes to an end this month

142072 Views
26 Oct 2020

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

26310 Views
01 Oct 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

170674 Views
25 Aug 2020

Home Affairs officials enforcing immigration laws

1263 Views
24 Nov 2020

SA News on Facebook