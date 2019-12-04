Call for entries for SADC Media Awards

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The South African media has been invited to submit their entries for the 2020 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards competition.

The Awards were established following a decision by the Council of Ministers in 1996 to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to amongst others, information, culture and sport.

These awards serve as part of ensuring a link, coordination and synchronisation between formal structures of SADC governments, civil society, academia, labour and the media.

To promote regional integration and cooperation (cross-border issues), the awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television, radio as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition on the www.sadc.int and www.gcis.gov.za websites.

The forms and the 2020 competition rules can be found on the links below:

Forms: https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/docs/2020%20Entry%20form%20English%20pdf.pdf

Competition rules: https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/docs/2020%20Rules%20of%20Competition%20English.pdf

Entries need to be posted or delivered to MDDA or any GCIS office nationwide marked:

MDDA                                                                              GCIS Offices

SADC Media Awards Entry                 or               SADC Media Awards Entry

MDDA – 1ST Floor                                                    Government Communications
5 St Davids Place                                                     1035 Francis Baard Street
Parktown, Johannesburg                                        Hatfield, Pretoria
2193                                                                           0028       
 

All entries must be submitted not later than 28 February 2020. – SAnews.gov.za

 

