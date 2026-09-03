Call for built environment industry to embrace technology

Thursday, September 3, 2026

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala has urged the built environment industry to embrace technological innovation to improve safety and performance at construction sites.



Speaking at the Built Environment Summit currently underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Zikalala said modern project management must increasingly rely on technological tools to strengthen inspection, oversight, and delivery outcomes.



He told the gathering that using technology in the construction sector is no longer simply a matter of modernisation, but an “indispensable intervention” needed to improve performance, reduce failure rates, and ensure projects are completed efficiently, on time and within budget.



Zikalala also addressed concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) could displace workers, stressing that it should be viewed as an accelerator of productivity rather than a threat to employment.



“The integration of technology presents an opportunity to revolutionise how projects are monitored, controlled, and delivered. Far from being a threat to employment, AI serves as a powerful catalyst for efficiencies and productivity gains.

By automating routine and repetitive tasks, AI frees up skilled professionals to focus on higher-value activities that require critical thinking and creativity,” he said on Thursday.



The Deputy Minister further highlighted the growing role of Building Information Modelling (BIM), digital technologies, drones, AI, and advanced data analytics in strengthening inspection systems.

These tools can enhance visibility on sites, provide stronger evidence-based oversight, and help identify risks earlier, before they escalate into failures.



Zikalala also called for closer coordination across all spheres of government to increase the number of registered building inspectors, arguing that this is critical to protecting both construction infrastructure and workers on the ground.



The Deputy Minister’s remarks come as South Africa continues to grapple with safety challenges and project delivery issues within the built environment sector. – SAnews.gov.za