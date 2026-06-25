Call for balanced approach to undocumented migration

Thursday, June 25, 2026

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has called for a balanced, lawful and sustainable migration framework, urging South Africans to address undocumented migration without compromising the country's constitutional values or human dignity.

Speaking at the Engangeni Ngesango Summit on Undocumented Foreign Nationals in Durban on Thursday, Ntuli rejected attempts to portray South Africans as xenophobic or Afrophobic, saying concerns about undocumented migration should not be confused with prejudice against foreign nationals.

"Our challenge is not a rejection of fellow Africans or foreign nationals. Our challenge is how to manage migration in a manner that is lawful, humane, orderly and sustainable, while protecting the rights, security and socio-economic interests of all who live within our borders,” said the Premier.

The summit was convened to develop practical solutions to migration challenges and move beyond what the Premier described as "slogans, stereotypes and political posturing".

Ntuli emphasised that undocumented migration is a global issue requiring coordinated responses, including stronger border management, improved registration systems, regional cooperation and effective governance.

"Durable solutions require effective border management, stronger cooperation between countries, and migration systems that are lawful, efficient and credible."

The Premier said South Africa's approach must remain grounded in constitutional principles, international law and regional cooperation, while acknowledging the pressures undocumented migration places on communities, public services and local economies.

Reflecting on the provincial government's Engangeni Ngesango Iyafohla programme, launched in 2024, Ntuli said the administration had prioritised direct engagement with communities, workplaces, border facilities and international stakeholders.

"We did not approach this matter from boardrooms alone," he said. "We went into communities, factories and strategic points of entry because effective leadership requires direct engagement with realities on the ground."

According to Ntuli, these engagements revealed that communities were not motivated by hostility towards foreign nationals but were instead demanding accountability and enforcement of the law.

The Premier confirmed that the provincial government had engaged diplomatic representatives, international organisations and civic groups involved in migration issues, including organisations planning demonstrations later this month.

He welcomed assurances that any protests would remain peaceful and lawful.

"The right to protest is a cornerstone of our democracy, but it must always be exercised responsibly, with due regard for the rights, safety and dignity of all who live in our province," he said.

He noted that legislative reviews, expert panel discussions and commission sessions had been structured to develop a Programme of Action with clear responsibilities and measurable targets.

The Premier stressed that the success of the summit would be judged by the implementation of its recommendations rather than the speeches delivered during the event.

He called on government, business, labour, civil society, diplomatic partners and communities to work together in developing migration policies that safeguard both citizens' interests and South Africa's democratic values. – SAnews.gov.za

