Cabinet welcomes report on the evacuation of South Africans in Sudan

Cabinet has welcomed a report setting out the complex but successful evacuations of South Africans from Sudan where conflict is impacting on citizens and nationals from other countries.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the South African Air Force worked together to bring South Africans to safety.

Addressing the post-Cabinet media briefing earlier today, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the South African evacuation mission also assisted nationals from Angola, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Brazil.

“Cabinet expressed its appreciation to the government of Egypt for supporting our evacuation mission and the United Arab Emirates for evacuating one South African who is now being assisted by our mission in Jeddah to return home,” Ntshavheni said.

Ntshavheni said there are five South Africans who are still in Sudan because at the time of the evacuation they had not made contact with the embassy.

“Cabinet is appealing to South Africans to always notify our Missions of their presence when travelling abroad including for holiday purposes.

“Cabinet reiterated the call for an end to hostilities in Sudan and calls for peace and calm among the parties involved in the conflict in keeping with the African Union (AU) objective of silencing the guns on the continent,” Ntshavheni said.

On Monday the DIRCO said the number of verified South African nationals stuck in Sudan was 77.

At the time, the department said government was doing everything possible to get South African nationals out of Sudan.

On Sunday, the Presidency, said South Africa reiterated its appeal to the parties involved in the conflict to heed international calls for an immediate ceasefire as unarmed civilians, including visitors from many parts of the world, remain stranded and fast running out of supplies. – SAnews.gov.za