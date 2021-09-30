Cabinet welcomes double life sentence for rapist, murderer

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Cabinet has welcomed the double life sentence handed down to Sbusiso Nkosi (36) by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court on Monday for the rape and murder of Nomcebo Simelane (23) on 5 September 2020. 

The court sentenced the rapist and murderer to two life imprisonment terms and an additional three years imprisonment for theft, which will run concurrently.

“This is a firm warning to all perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) that they will be arrested and face the full might of the law. By working together with the police and law-enforcement agencies, we can make our streets and communities safer for all,” Cabinet said in a statement.

To obtain assistance and counselling on GBVF matters, call the GBV Command Centre on 0800 428 428 (0800 GBV GBV).

Members of the public are encouraged to report all GBVF-related incidents to the police or call the National GBVF Command Centre: 0800 428 428 or STOP Gender Violence Helpline: 0800 150 150 / *120*7867# - SAnews.gov.za

 

 

