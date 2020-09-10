Cabinet welcomes corrective action taken by Clicks

Cabinet has welcomed the corrective action taken by Clicks, which has removed the offensive TRESemmé hair advertisement on its website.

This includes their commitment to work with government to promote local products in all their stores and to collaborate with all their suppliers to promote the constitutional values enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996.

In the advertisement, black hair is portrayed as “dry and damaged”.

Cabinet says it considers the advertisement profoundly offensive and racist.

“Black hair has been the subject of intense politicisation and a source of unjust discrimination in our recent history.

“Our nation’s history is littered with laws and societal norms that equated ‘blackness’ and the associated physical traits, for example, dark skin and curly hair to a badge of inferiority.

“[Clicks] will also put in place a diversity and inclusion training programme for all their managers and staff,” Cabinet said.

Cabinet has called on the advertising agencies of Clicks and other stores to also adopt tangible programmes that promote and protect human rights, and raise awareness about despicable issues of racism, inequality and discrimination.

It also called on all sectors of society to endorse partnerships between government departments and Chapter Nine institutions in implementing anti-racism and anti-discrimination educational campaigns.

“Equally, government reminds all South Africans that the right to speak out against any injustice without fear of reprisal is enshrined in our Constitution.

“However, the right to protest comes with the inherent responsibility to do so peacefully and without infringing on the rights of others. Government condemns the acts of vandalism at Clicks stores.

“Such unlawful acts undermine the spirit of human rights that has shaped this country since the dawn of democracy,” Cabinet said.

South Africa is working towards growing the economy and cannot afford to risk the loss of jobs due to business closures.

“Lawlessness and vandalism of private and public property should not be condoned, as they are not a responsible and progressive option to resolve a conflict,” Cabinet said. – SAnews.gov.za