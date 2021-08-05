Cabinet welcomes completion of Medupi power station

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Cabinet on Thursday welcomed to the completion of Eskom’s Medupi power station.

Earlier this week, Eskom announced that all six units of the new power station were now fully on the grid.

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni,  said this will go a long way in alleviating pressure on the grid, as government remains focused on ensuring energy security.

"Cabinet wishes to congratulate Miss Zandi Shange, the Project Director, for bringing this mammoth power plant fully online. When the history of construction engineering is written, the women of our country will be fully represented, as Miss Shange is the first African woman to deliver a project of this magnitude," Ntshavheni said.

Located in Limpopo, Medupi uses direct dry-cooling systems due to the water scarcity in the Lephalale area. It is the fourth-largest coal-fired plant and the largest dry-cooled power station in the world.

Ntshavheni said government has urged both the management and employees of Eskom to stay on course and deliver on the outstanding power stations, including renewables. – SAnews.gov.za

