Cabinet thanks South Africans for celebrating Youth Day

Cabinet has thanked all South Africans for joining in the country’s Youth Day celebrations on 16 June 2023.

This year’s Youth Day was held under the theme, 'Accelerating youth economic emancipation for a sustainable future'.

Cabinet welcomed the launch of state-of-the-art Public Employment Mobile Bus by the Departments of Basic Education, Higher Education and Training, and Employment and Labour, in collaboration with the European Union's Education for Employability programme.

“These opportunity buses travel to far-flung areas to help learners and work-seekers on their employment path by matching individuals’ strengths and capabilities to potential careers and job opportunities,” Cabinet said in a statement.

Cabinet has also welcomed the initiatives by the Department of Agriculture, Land and Rural Development to support youth to participate in the agricultural sector in their revitalisation of communal areas, such as the Marapyane-Bakgatla primary cooperative.

“This cooperative has created more than 100 jobs in their villages and these youth are primarily grain and sunflower farmers,” Cabinet said. – SAnews.gov.za