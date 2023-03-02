Cabinet notes US alert

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Cabinet has noted the alert issued by the United States (US) Embassy as part of the US government’s standard communication to its citizens travelling and living in the country.

It indicated a Level 2 travel advisory was in effect, advising them to exercise increased caution due to crime and civil unrest as well as to stockpile three days’ worth of supplies, medicines and first aid supplies.

“Government continuously monitors all areas that impact on our nation, any concern is acted upon swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone in the country. Should there be any risks detected, the government will be the first to inform the public,” Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday.

He was addressing a media briefing on Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting. – SAnews.gov.za

 

