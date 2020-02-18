Cabinet mourns Joseph Shabalala

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Cabinet has sent condolences to the family and friends of Joseph Shabalala, the legendary musician and founder of the Grammy Award-winning group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Shabalala passed away on 11 February 2020, following an extended illness at the age of 78 years.

His music inspired countless people around the world and united South Africans.  

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 to honour Shabalala.

The Special Official Funeral Category 2 entails ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

In 2008, this world-renowned and widely acclaimed choral group received the National Order of Ikhamanga for putting South African cultural life on the world map through his contribution to the field of South African indigenous music.

The funeral will take place on Saturday, 22 February 2020. – SAnews.gov.za

