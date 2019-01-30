Cabinet Lekgotla gets underway

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Members of Cabinet will kick off the Cabinet Lekgotla at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The two-day Lekgotla is an opportunity for President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza and Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Directors General from government departments to meet and strategise on government’s priorities.

The meeting is expected to assess the current administration and the progress made to date in bettering the lives of South Africans.

Furthermore, the executive is expected to look into the state of the country’s economy and the steps that need to be taken to ensure that government creates the necessary jobs and provides opportunities for the people in line with the changing world.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni- Abrahams will have an engagement with the media where she will breakdown items on the agenda for the gathering. - SAnews.gov.za

