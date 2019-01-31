Cabinet Lekgotla discusses SA challenges

The Cabinet Lekgotla which is currently underway in Pretoria is discussing issues of unemployment, attracting investments and growing the small business sector.

“We can’t live outside the issue of unemployment that we need to attend to. [We will discuss] how we can bring more investment into the country and how we can create an enabling environment for investors to grow the economy and lift the small businesses that we have in order for them to be at the centre of the economic transformation that we are trying to build,” said Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The Minister was on Thursday addressing the media at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said government has a strong stance against corruption and will attend to the final report from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, once it has wrapped up its work.

The two-day Lekgotla has been taking place since Wednesday. It is taking place at a time when government is preparing for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) which will be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Lekgotla is an opportunity for the President, Deputy President David Mabuza and Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Directors General from government departments to meet and strategise on government’s priorities.

The meeting assesses the current administration and the progress made to date in bettering the lives of South Africans. – SAnews.gov.za