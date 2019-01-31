Cabinet given marching orders

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, at the final day of the Cabinet Lekgotla in Pretoria, urged government to prioritise actions that accelerate inclusive economic growth and called for a more responsive public service that delivers quality services.

“President Ramaphosa called for the creation of an economy that will create opportunities for women, young people and millions of unemployed South Africans who should be productive participants in the economy.

“The President said that at a time when the global economic outlook was gloomy, South Africa presented significant opportunity which, if squandered, would perpetuate low growth, unemployment and severe inequality,” said the Presidency in a statement.

He further used the Lekgotla to call for the strengthening of the capacity of the state and the entrenchment of clean governance.

The public service should, as agents of change and agents for building a better society, be more responsive and deliver quality services to the nation, he told the meeting.

President Ramaphosa reiterated government’s prioritisation of education and health and said the education system should enable learners to take advantage of opportunities in digital transformation.

The disastrous effects of substance abuse and gangsterism on communities and the negative impact of crime on the economy were identified as challenges on which government should work more closely with communities and civil society, including religious leaders, to achieve meaningful impact.

“Turning to international relations and cooperation, President Ramaphosa committed that government would work through regional, continental and multilateral forums to bring about a more just and humane world,” said the Presidency.

The Lekgotla, which the President is co-chairing with Deputy President David Mabuza, is an extended Cabinet meeting with Deputy Ministers and Directors General.

It is a critical component for the preparation of the State of the Nation Address which the President will deliver to a joint sitting of Parliament at 7pm on Thursday, 07 February, 2019.

Tomorrow, President Ramaphosa and Deputy President Mabuza will co-chair a session of the President’s Coordinating Council, in which Cabinet will be joined by Premiers, members of provincial executive councils (MECs) and the leadership of the South African Local Government Association.

These deliberations will ensure that the outlook and programme of action adopted by the Cabinet Lekgotla is internalised and implemented across all spheres of government. – SAnews.gov.za