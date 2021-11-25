Cabinet ends Special Zimbabwean Exemption Permit

Thursday, November 25, 2021

While the Special Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) will come to an end on 31 December 2021, Cabinet has granted a 12 month grace period at the expiry of the document.

This comes after Cabinet in its Wednesday meeting decided to no longer issue extensions to the Zimbabwean special dispensations.

During a post-Cabinet briefing, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said Cabinet considered the much talked about ZEP and noted the fake news being spread on the permits.

The first Zimbabwean special dispensation started in 2009 and was called the Dispensation for Zimbabwe Permit. It provided for the documentation of qualifying Zimbabweans for a five-year period.

In 2014, the dispensation was extended by three years and called the Zimbabwean Special Permit. The current ZEP was initiated in 2017 and comes to an end on 31 December 2021.

Gungubele said following its deliberations, Cabinet decided to no longer issue extensions to the Zimbabwean special dispensations.

He said: “During this period, the holders of this permit should apply for other permits appropriate to their particular status or situation. At the expiry of this 12-month period, those who are not successful will have to leave South Africa or be deported.” – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Cabinet ends Special Zimbabwean Exemption Permit

2886 Views
25 Nov 2021

New COVID-19 variant detected in SA

1466 Views
25 Nov 2021

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

146626 Views
21 Sep 2021

SA moves to Adjusted Alert Level 1

31612 Views
30 Sep 2021

FSCA warns public against Weownomy

18115 Views
09 Sep 2021

SASSA grants SRD beneficiaries opportunity to change payment method

276551 Views
06 Sep 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter