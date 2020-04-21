Cabinet discusses economic recovery plan

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Government has consolidated a report on the socio-economic recovery plan, post the COVID-19 national lockdown.

The report was discussed on Monday at a virtual special Cabinet meeting

“The consolidated submission aims to guide the country on practical ways to reignite economic growth and also proposes government interventions to deal with the socio-economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 national lockdown, particularly the absence of economic activity,” a Cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

Cabinet was satisfied with the proposals presented by the chairpersons of the five clusters, namely Economic Sectors, Investment, Employment and Infrastructure Development; Governance, State Capacity and Institutional Development; Social Protection, Community and Human Development;  International Cooperation, Trade and Security; and Justice, Crime Prevention and Security.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening address the nation to outline the expanded COVID-19 socio-economic measures that form part of the national response to the pandemic. The time will be communicated in due course,” Cabinet said.

Cabinet also received an updated report on South African Airways (SAA) from Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

Government recently declined SAA s' R10 billion funding request.

"After appreciating the progress that has been made and other planned engagements with organised labour this week, Cabinet directed that the Inter-Ministerial Committee should meet and further process this work. A consolidated report that will have taken all the pending work into consideration will be resubmitted in the next Cabinet cycle," Cabinet said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet approved the appointment of Avril Adelle Williamson as the Director-General of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. – SAnews.gov.za

 

