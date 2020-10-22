Cabinet corrects statement on PRASA board appointment

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Government has corrected the Post-Cabinet statement issued earlier today, where Jennifer Schreiner was said to have been appointed as a non-executive member to the Board of Control of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

“In making this assertion, we relied on an outdated Cabinet Memo, which has since been updated. We profusely apologise for any confusion and inconvenience caused.  

“The updated Memo lists Ms Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo as part of the collective appointed to the Board,” government said in a statement on Thursday.

The updated list of non-executive members appointed to the Board of Control of PRASA is as follows:

-    Mr Leonard Ramatlakane (Chairperson)

-     Adv Smanga Sethene

-     Mr Matodzi Mukhuba

-    Ms Boitumelo Mokgoko

-    Mr Dinkwanyane K Mohuba

-      Dr Alison E Lewis

-    Ms Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo

-    Ms Thinavhuyo N Mpye

-      Representative from the Department of Transport

-      Representative from the Department of Finance

-     Representative from the South African Local Government Association 

– SAnews.gov.za

