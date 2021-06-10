Cabinet condemns violent protests in Soweto

Cabinet has condemned the recent violent protests in Soweto that resulted in the shutdown of the community and appeals to protesters to exercise calm and restraint.

Cabinet said although the right to peaceful protest is a vital part of a democratic society, it should be exercised within the confines of the law and not infringe on the rights of others.

“Government is committed to working with communities across the country to improve their living conditions,” said acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a Post Cabinet media briefing held in Pretoria, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ntshavheni said Cabinet had commended the work of the multidisciplinary team which seized 800kg of compressed pure cocaine with an estimated street value of R400 million.

“Cabinet expressed concern at the increase in reported cases of vehicle spiking on the country’s highways and secluded roads which have resulted in the robbery and killing of some of the motorists.

“It called on law-enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book. Cabinet called on members of the community to report crime, including drug-related activities to the police and not to take the law into their own hands or resort to mob justice,” Ntshavheni said. - SAnews.gov.za