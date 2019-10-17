Cabinet commends taxpayers

Cabinet had commended the millions of taxpayers who have already filed their tax returns, saying proper and efficient revenue collection ensures fiscal sovereignty.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) will be open on Saturdays from 08:00 until 13:00 for October 2019, to assist taxpayers to file personal income tax returns.

Taxpayers are reminded to keep all supporting calculations and receipts to support their filing process.

Taxpayers are strongly encouraged to use the digital channels of SARS eFiling and the SARS MobiApp which offers enhanced features that are accessible to users 24/7.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni apprised Cabinet on the upcomming Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) - otherwise known as the Mini Budget.

Later this month, the Minister will table the MTBPS to Parliament, which will reveal adjustments to the national budget to ensure fiscal sustainability.

Cabinet is confident that the MTBPS will demonstrate to South Africans and investors that government is committed to managing the economy in a balanced and responsible manner. – SAnews.gov.za