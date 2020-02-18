Cabinet approves Public Procurement Bill for comment

Cabinet has approved the publication of the Public Procurement Bill for public comment - setting in motion legislation for procurement strategies that support government’s socio-economic objectives.

“The Bill proposes a single regulatory framework of public procurement. It establishes the procurement authority to regulate and promote Section 217 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996 across government,” it said in its statement on Tuesday.

Once passed into law, the Bill will repeal the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act, 2000 and amend other procurement-related laws.

The bill provides for a more flexible legislation for preferential procurement strategies in support of government’s socio-economic objectives.

Employment Equity Amendment Bill

Following its fortnightly meeting, Cabinet also approved the submission of the Employment Equity Amendment Bill of 2020 to Parliament.

The amendments empower the Employment and Labour Minister, in consultation with sector stakeholders, to introduce enabling provisions for the setting of sector-specific Employment Equity numerical targets.

It also reduces the regulatory burden on small employers. The Bill promotes equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of unfair discrimination.

Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Amendment Bill

On land tenure, Cabinet approved the publication of the Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Amendment Bill for public comment.

The Bill provides for a constitutionally permissible procedure for the determination of rights of ownership and occupation of land to remedy the constitutional invalidity of two sections of the Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Act, 1991 (Act 112 of 1991).

“The current arrangement discriminates against women in the conversion of the land tenure rights into ownership. The Bill also ensures application to the entire country, where previously the Act did not apply to the former ‘independent states’ of Bophuthatswana, Ciskei, Transkei and Venda,” it said.

Merchant Shipping Bill of 2020

In a move to revive the maritime transport sector, Cabinet has approved the publication of the

Merchant Shipping Bill of 2020 for public comment.

The Bill seeks to give effect not only to government’s vision to revive the maritime transport sector, but to enhance its contribution to the growth and radical transformation of the economy.

The bill aligns to the shipping provisions of the Comprehensive Maritime Transport Policy which was approved by Cabinet in 2017.

Once approved into law, the Bill is set to repeal a number of related marine legislations.

Railway Safety Bill of 2020

Moving to matters of transport, Cabinet approved submission of the Railway Safety Bill of 2020 to Parliament.

“The Bill seeks to strengthen the safety of our railway and ensure rail becomes an attractive mode of transport that is also able to positively contribute to the economy,” said Cabinet.

First approved for public consultation in February 2018, the Bill went out for public consultation in all provinces in March 2018.

The approved Bill, to be submitted to Parliament, takes into account inputs received during public consultations.

“The parliamentary process will also refine the Bill before it is passed into law,” said Cabinet.

Transport Appeal Tribunal Amendment Bill

Cabinet also approved the submission of the Transport Appeal Tribunal Amendment Bill of 2018 to Parliament.

The Bill amends the Transport Appeal Tribunal Act, 1998 (Act 39 of 1998) which deals with appeals relating to applications for road carrier permits, now called operating licences. The amendment takes into account policy changes, developments and new legislation since 1998.

“The Bill streamlines and improves appeal procedures, which will result in savings of costs and time, and better enabling operators of cross-border and domestic road transport to convey passengers efficiently and make a living for themselves,” said Cabinet. – SAnews.gov.za