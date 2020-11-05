Cabinet approves first biannual Government PoA Report

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Cabinet has approved the first biannual Government Programme of Action (PoA) Report from January to June 2020.

The development was announced by Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, during a Post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

Mthembu said the work that happened during this period gives effect to the 2019-2024 Medium Term Strategic Framework.

“The period reviewed coincided with the disruptive effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which saw government resources and operations being diverted to protect lives and livelihoods,” he said.

However, he said, Cabinet is pleased with the progress that has been made in implementing the key expected deliverables.

“Although some of the deliverables were disrupted, Cabinet is satisfied with the envisaged recovery programmes of the respective clusters. The details of these reports will be unpacked during the planned cluster media briefings,” said the Minister. – SAnews.gov.za

