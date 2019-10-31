Cabinet approves extension of Lesotho permits

Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday approved the extension of the Lesotho Special Permits (LSP) by another four years.

The Department of Home Affairs introduced a Lesotho Special Permit in 2015 and the current dispensation expires on 31 December 2019.

According to the department, this was to allow people from Lesotho staying in South Africa, but who were undocumented or had incorrect or expired documents, to stay lawfully in the country.

At the time, permits were to be valid for four years, from 1 May 2016 to 30 April 2020.

“The extension will allow Home Affairs to conclude its work in finding ways to address issues of migration, particularly for citizens from the Southern African Development Community region,” Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

Lesotho nationals working, studying or running businesses in South Africa and have been in the country in such capacity before 30 September 2015 were granted a special permit dispensation with the intent to regularise the stay of Lesotho nationals residing illegally in South Africa. - SAnews.gov.za