Cabinet approves District Based Service Delivery Model

Cabinet has approved an integrated service delivery model that will see the three spheres of government work together to accelerate the implementation of service delivery programmes to communities.

This emerged during a post-Cabinet briefing addressed by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday.

Mthembu said Cabinet approved the model during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting in Cape Town.

The District-Based Service Delivery Model, he said, is expected to ensure coherence and integration in planning, budgeting and the implementation of service delivery projects and programmes in all districts by all three spheres of government working together.

“The model is anchored on the intergovernmental relations framework which provides for a framework for a coordinated and integrated alignment of developmental priorities and objectives between the three spheres. It is also meant to enhance other alignment plans like the IDPs,” said Mthembu.

Deputy President David Mabuza, Ministers, Premiers, MECs as well as executive and local mayors and their executive and mayoral committee members all will be part of the implementation of the model.

Mthembu said government’s three spheres would now focus and zoom in on districts to avoid working in silos.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa presented the model at the first President’s Coordinating Council meeting of the sixth administration last week, where it was accepted by all provincial Premiers.

President Ramaphosa is expected to shortly visit projects in OR Tambo District in the Eastern Cape; Waterberg District in Limpopo and eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Whilst these will be the starting blocks of the district-based delivery model, the remaining 42 districts and seven metros will also be visited by President Ramaphosa and his government together with the provincial government leadership in the course of this sixth administration,” said Mthembu.

The meeting also received a presentation and discussed the alignment of the nine Provincial Growth Development Strategies to government’s Medium Term Strategic Framework 2019/2024. – SAnews.gov.za