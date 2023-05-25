Cabinet approves 2023 Youth Month Programme

Cabinet has approved the 2023 Youth Month Programme under the theme: “Accelerating youth economic emancipation for a sustainable future” which will be launched on 1 June 2023.

The launch will be led by the Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, at the Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum in Soweto.

This year’s National Youth Day will be celebrated over a two day period from 16 to 17 June 2023 at the Mangaung Outdoor Sport Centre, Bloemfontein, in the Free State.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will address the National Day commemorations.

“Over the two days, there will be the opportunity for youth to participate in dialogues with Ministers, Deputy Ministers and other stakeholders on various training, entrepreneurial and developmental opportunities available within government and social partners,” Cabinet said in a statement.

“Cabinet urged society to intensify efforts to ensure young people access opportunities which allow them to enter active participation in the economy,” Cabinet said in a statement.

The Executive highlighted that Government, as the largest employer, has responded to the need for skills development and youth employment by enabling unemployed graduates to gain experience through the Public Service Graduate Internship and Learnership Programme.

Furthermore, Government is also implementing the Social Employment Fund (SEF) and revitalised National Youth Service (NYS) job-creation initiatives that draw thousands of young people into the economy.

“The Presidential Youth Employment Intervention has already successfully supported access to 1.5 million temporary earning opportunities, one million work-based placements, 250 000 work-integrated learning opportunities 250 000 paid-service opportunities and 500 000 young people engaged in sustainable earning opportunities.

“As we enter Youth Month, government reminds young people to register on the SAYouth.mobi platform as four million of their compatriots already have, where work opportunities can be accessed,” Cabinet said.

Child Protection Week

Meanwhile, South Africa will mark Child Protection Week from 28 May to 4 June 2023 under the theme: “Let us Protect Children during COVID-19 and Beyond”.

The campaign mobilises all sectors and communities towards development, care, and protection of children.

This year the campaign will focus on RISIHA, a community-based prevention and early intervention programme, aimed at moving children from vulnerability to resilience. – SAnews.gov.za