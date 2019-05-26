Cabinet announcement later this week

The announcement on the members of the new executive will be made later in the week, says the Presidency.

“The Constitution of the Republic stipulates that the President must assume office within five days of being elected by the National Assembly – and thereafter appoint a Cabinet and assign its powers and functions,” the Presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

The Presidency released the statement noting media reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to announce the members of the new executive on Monday.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa is emphatic that the new executive must possess requisite skills, experience, representivity and a commitment to the public services that will take the work of the sixth administration forward,” the Presidency said.

President Ramaphosa was inaugurated as the sixth democratically elected President of the Republic on Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The inauguration was held under the theme ‘Together Celebrating Democracy: Renewal and Growth for a Better South Africa’. – SAnews.gov.za