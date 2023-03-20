Business as usual in Free State

The Mantsopa Local Municipality in the Free State has confirmed that it is business as usual as local taxis are ferrying community members to and fro town despite the planned national shutdown.

In a statement on Monday, Mantsopa Local Municipality (MLM) Mayor Mamsie Tsoene said all the retail shops, banks, filling stations, government departments, tuck-shops, eateries and so on, were opened and employees reported for duty.

The Mayor lauded law enforcement officers who are currently deployed around Mantsopa jurisdiction to ensure that there are no acts of violence, lawlessness and criminality throughout the municipality.

Around 9am a handful of protesters barricaded the road in Ladybrand, Manyatseng, near ‘‘Corner left’’, however, the South African Police Services (SAPS) have since cleared the road.

These protesters have since relocated near Itumeleng Community Hall and the police are now closely monitoring the situation.

Tsoene has thanked all the law-abiding community members who have distanced themselves from this act of anarchy.

She warned the residents that anyone who will be found to be contravening the law will be arrested and face the full might of the law.

Ladybrand Police Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Dlamini, has said that the law enforcement officers are on high alert and will make sure that they maintain public order, uphold and enforce the law and make sure that the properties are not vandalised. – SAnews.gov.za