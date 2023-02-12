Brandvlei scheme boosts water storage capacity

Sunday, February 12, 2023

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has officially launched the Brandvlei Dam Feeder Canal in Rawsonville in the Western Cape.

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, officiated the launch of the canal, which is part of the Greater Brandvlei Scheme. The scheme consists of two State-owned off-channel dams, Brandvlei and Kwaggaaskloof dams, and riparian to the Breede River.

The scheme is part of Mchunu’s priority projects for the Western Cape.

The existing combined storage capacity of the Greater Brandvlei Dam amounts to 450 million m³, but could only be filled by the Holsloot Feeder Canal to 72% of its full capacity.

“The project entailed the increasing of the wall of the feeder by 300mm over a 4-km stretch, which enables 33 million cubes (m³) of additional water [to] be stored.

“The newly uplifted canal will increase the water flow to the dam, contributing to an increase irrigation activity, which will in turn boost the agri-economy of that region,” DWS said on Friday.

This project was commenced in November 2020 and was completed in October 2022. – SAnews.gov.za

