Brandvlei canal a boost for agri-business

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says the recently launched Brandvlei Water Feeder Canal will unlock agri-business and job opportunities in the Breede Valley Region in the Western Cape.

The canal, which is part of the Greater Brandvlei Scheme, was unveiled and officially handed over to its beneficiaries during Minister Senzo Mchunu’s recent oversight visit to water and sanitation services infrastructure in Rawsonville in the Breede Valley Region.

The scheme, operated by the DWS, consists of two State-owned off-channel dams, Brandvlei and Kwaggaaskloof dams, and riparian to the Breede River. The scheme is one of Mchunu’s priority projects in the Western Cape.

The project was completed in October 2022, and involved the increasing of the wall of the feeder by 300mm over a 4-km stretch, which enabled an additional 33 million cubes of water to be stored.

The newly uplifted canal will increase water flow to the dam, contributing to increased irrigation activity, which will in turn boost the agri-economy of that region.

During the opening ceremony held at the canal site, Mchunu thanked the construction workers for their diligent work and dedication, and for completing the project within budget and on schedule.

“With winter rains approaching, it is the most appropriate time to hand over the canal. The additional 4 400 hectares of land that will benefit from this project will go a long way in unlocking further employment and business opportunities for the people of Breede Valley,” Mchunu said.

Speaking at the launch, Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Anton Bredell, said the handing over of the Brandvlei Canal Feeder is a shot in the arm for the Western Cape provincial government.

He said the R21-million project is anticipated to accelerate and stimulate the agricultural economy of the region.

“This newly upgraded canal will lead to improve agricultural activity which will in turn create jobs and assist small scale farmers,” Bredell said.

Meanwhile, Mchunu commended the Overberg Water Board on its efforts to improve the Duivenhoks system performance, which extracts raw water from the Duivenhoks dam and Duivenhoks River close to Heidelberg in the Hessequa Local Municipality.

The raw water is treated at the Duivenhoks Water Treatment Works (WTW) and supplied to the surrounding farming towns, including Heidelberg.

Mchunu said despite resource constraints, he is pleased to see generators being used at the Duivenhoks treatment plant to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the users.

Mchunu also conducted an oversight visit to Napier Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) in the Cape Agulhas Local Municipality, funded through the department’s Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG) at the tune of R24 million.

The project, which is currently under construction, is set to unlock both industrial and housing delivery for the small town in the Overberg District. – SAnews.gov.za