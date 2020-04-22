Brand SA board member suspended for lockdown party

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has welcomed the suspension of a member of Brand SA’s Board of Trustees following allegations of breaching lockdown regulations.

Mthembu received a report from the Board of Trustees, indicating the suspension of Tebogo Mamorobela, in terms of Clause 25 of the Trust Deed.

This follows charges laid against her in Limpopo for violating the national lockdown regulations (in terms of the National Disaster Management Act) by allegedly hosting a lockdown party.

The Minister said he views these allegations in a very serious light.

“It is incumbent on all of us to respect the lockdown regulations, which are intended to save the lives of South Africans. It is for this reason that we fully agree with the decision of the Board to institute a full, independent inquiry into this matter,” Mthembu said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

R50 billion to relieve plight of the vulnerable

4997 Views
21 Apr 2020

Social grants increased

23475 Views
26 Feb 2020

UIF pays out COVID-19 benefits to workers

4660 Views
21 Apr 2020

Three-phased economic response to COVID-19 pandemic

3319 Views
21 Apr 2020

SASSA pays April 2020 grants earlier amid Covid19

55620 Views
22 Mar 2020

81 000 SMMEs submit funding applications

19491 Views
03 Apr 2020

SA News on Facebook