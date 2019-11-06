Beware of parcel delivery scam

The Post Office has warned the public about a parcel delivery scam designed to defraud them of their hard earned money.

“Members of the public receive SMS messages informing them that a parcel could not be delivered to them because VAT needs to be paid on the parcel. A link on the SMS leads them to a web page where they are requested to deposit money into a bank account,” it said on Wednesday.

The SA Post Office does not require customers to make any bank deposit before parcels are released.

If VAT or any other fees are payable on a parcel, this is paid at the time when the parcel is delivered or collected. The customer will receive a valid receipt for this payment.

Where the Post Office has the cellphone number of the recipient, the customer will receive a text message requesting him or her to collect the parcel at a specific Post Office branch.

The SMS will not request that funds be deposited into an account.

“The SA Post Office advises the public to ignore communication of this nature,” it said.

The Post Office appealed to those that have information regarding the scam to call the police or the Post Office’s Crime buster Hotline on 0800 020 070. –SAnews.gov.za