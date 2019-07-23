Bedfordview Licensing Centre reopens its doors

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Services at the Bedfordview Licensing Centre and the rates hall have been restored following a break-in earlier this month.

“The Bedfordview Licensing Centre and rates hall are now open after being closed due to a burglary that happened on Sunday, 14 July 2019,” said the City of Ekurhuleni on Monday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that intruders gained entry through the roof, and took a large amount of money after forcefully opening two cash drop-off safes.

An eNatis computer box and a plasma TV screen were also stolen, while the eNatis server was damaged. This led to the suspension of most services at these offices.

In a statement on last Tuesday, the City said two cash drop-off safes were damaged as a result of the break-in.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the successful prosecution of the perpetrators may report to the police or call 08600 10111,” said the City. - SAnews.gov.za

