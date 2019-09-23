Banking sector strike likely to impact SARS pay-outs

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) on Monday urged taxpayers to conduct any tax transactions ahead of the anticipated banking sector strike later this week.

“The anticipated protest action may impact transactions related to tax payments and tax refunds. To this end, taxpayers are encouraged to submit their payments two business days in advance. Similarly, [we encourage taxpayers to] conduct any tax transactions that may result in a payment to SARS, two business days in advance,” said the revenue service.

The banking sector has indicated the possibility of a strike on Friday, 27 September.

Earlier this month, financial union Sasbo announced plans of its members to down tools on Friday.

The planned protest, it said, is against job losses in the banking sector.

Taxpayers requiring additional help may contact SARS on 0800 00 7277. - SAnews.gov.za