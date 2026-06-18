Bafana Bafana set for crucial World Cup clash against Czechia

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Bafana Bafana will take on Czechia in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A encounter at Atlanta Stadium in the United States, with kick-off scheduled for 6 pm on Thursday.

“The South African senior men’s national team will be determined to return to winning ways, and coach Hugo Broos described this as a massive encounter following the 0-2 defeat to tournament co-hosts Mexico in the opening match of the global event a few days ago,” the South African Football Association (SAFA) said on its website.

Bafana Bafana will, however, return to the pitch without midfielder Themba Zwane, who has been suspended for three matches after receiving a red card in the opening fixture against Mexico last Thursday.

Bafana has also urged supporters in Atlanta to join a festive pre-match celebratory march ahead of the showdown.

“We will be marching together along the route from Founders Green straight to the Atlanta Stadium! Arrive early to vibe with us. There will be live music, food, and drinks to get the pre-match party started.

“Bring your flags, wear your jerseys, and warm up those vocal cords. Let’s show Atlanta how South Africans show up. See you there,” the team said on its X account. - SAnews.gov.za