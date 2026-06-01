Authorities arrest 36 people in illegal mining crackdown

Monday, June 1, 2026

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have arrested 36 people, including illegal immigrants, and confiscated more than 800 rounds of live ammunition and 16 unlicensed firearms during law enforcement operations in Gauteng.

Authorities also recovered illegal mining equipment, including phendukas, gas cylinders, generators and steel pot crushers, during the joint operation known as Operation Prosper, which was conducted across the West Rand, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni between 25 and 31 May 2026.

The intervention forms part of a national initiative announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to intensify efforts against criminal networks linked to illegal mining and gang violence.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said the operation's aim is to uphold the rule of law, with SAPS leading enforcement while the SANDF acts as a force multiplier.

“Police and soldiers have tightened the net on gangs and illegal miners in Gauteng and in other places in Gauteng. The intelligence-driven operation is targeting gang violence and illegal mining across the West Rand, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Nevhuhulwi said the operation is aimed at disrupting criminal networks and restoring stability in communities affected by gang crime and illegal mining.

She said law enforcement teams will remain on the ground as part of ongoing efforts to remove illegal firearms, arrest suspects and dismantle criminal operations.

Police have called on communities to help by reporting criminal activities at their nearest police stations or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send anonymous tip-offs through the MySAPS App. – SAnews.gov.za