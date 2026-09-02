Aucamp assures farmers of support as El Niño raises drought concerns

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Agriculture Minister Willie Aucamp has assured farmers and farming organisations that government will work alongside the sector to mitigate the impact of drought as an El Niño weather pattern is expected to continue through the 2026/27 summer season.

Aucamp’s assurance follows the Seasonal Climate Watch issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on 31 August 2026, which warned of below-normal rainfall in many parts of the country during the summer season, conditions typically associated with El Niño .

In a video shared on the social media platform X, Aucamp said that while the forecast was concerning for the agricultural sector, farmers should remain positive and focus on preparedness, noting that producers had faced drought conditions before.

“We have heard the news about El Niño, which is going to have an effect on the agricultural sector, but we must be prepared and not be too negative about it. It is not the first time farmers have had to go through drought periods,” he said.

Aucamp highlighted the resilience of farmers and the role of technology and innovation in helping producers better manage climate-related risks.

“Farmers are resilient; they know how to farm and how to take up these drought periods. Things have changed over the years, and today we have innovation that helps us to have data so that we will be better prepared to handle this drought,” he said.

He said government will strengthen early warning systems and provide regular weather updates, particularly regarding extreme heat conditions.

“We will be involved in providing early warning systems as frequently as we can, providing weather updates on a daily basis, especially to warn about severe heat conditions that might be on the rise,” Aucamp said.

He also urged farmers to make greater use of technology and innovation, while drawing on their experience and resilience.

El Niño is a natural climate pattern that alters global atmospheric circulation. In South Africa, it is typically associated with below-normal summer rainfall and higher temperatures.

According to the department, the 2025/26 summer season brought above-normal rainfall to many summer rainfall areas, improving dam levels and soil moisture. However, the expected return of drier conditions means farmers will need to implement risk-reduction measures.

For the agricultural sector, below-normal rainfall combined with high temperatures could result in dry conditions and heat stress, increasing the risk of crop failure and livestock mortalities where adequate mitigation measures are not implemented.

The department has encouraged crop farmers to adopt climate-smart agriculture practices that conserve soil moisture and minimise erosion.

Farmers are advised to use implements aligned with Conservation Agriculture principles, avoid unnecessarily expanding land under production and select suitable cultivars that can withstand hot and dry conditions.

They have also been urged to remain within recommended planting windows and use cultivars listed on the National Varietal List in compliance with the Plant Improvement Act.

Water conservation will also be critical, particularly for irrigation farmers who may face restrictions if rainfall remains low.

The department has encouraged farmers to use water-harvesting techniques and efficient irrigation systems, including drip irrigation, and to irrigate during periods that minimise water loss, such as early morning or evening.

Livestock farmers have been advised to manage herd numbers according to the carrying capacity of the veld and available grazing to prevent overstocking and overgrazing.

Additional measures include rotational grazing, supplementary feed, and adequate watering points.

Farmers have also been urged to regularly monitor their livestock and crops for pests and diseases, which can become more prevalent under hot and dry conditions.

Regular veterinary visits and vaccinations remain important, while farmers should closely monitor weather and climate information issued by SAWS.

The Department of Agriculture said it will continue to monitor conditions and provide early warning information through monthly advisories and daily extreme weather warnings.

It will also work with provincial agriculture departments and other stakeholders to raise awareness and strengthen farmers’ ability to understand and use early warning information for disaster risk mitigation and response.

The department urged farmers to make use of the available information and implement risk-reduction measures early, as the country prepares for potentially challenging conditions during the 2026/27 summer season. – SAnews.gov.za

