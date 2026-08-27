UAE red meat export registration deadline extended

Thursday, August 27, 2026

South African farms and feedlots supplying livestock for red meat exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been given more time to comply with mandatory registration requirements.

Agriculture Minister Willie Aucamp announced on Wednesday that the deadline for farms and feedlots to complete the registration process under Veterinary Procedural Notice 59 (VPN-59) has been extended to 31 December 2026.

The extension is intended to prevent disruptions to South Africa’s red meat exports to the UAE while producers and provincial state veterinarians complete the necessary compliance and registration processes.

Aucamp said the decision would help protect livelihoods in the livestock sector and maintain South Africa’s agricultural trade relationship with the UAE.

“This extension is critical for our livestock sector and agricultural trade relations with the United Arab Emirates,” Aucamp said.

He said the additional time would allow trade to continue while farmers and state veterinarians finalise registration, while ensuring that the industry continues to meet international standards.

However, the extension does not mean that unregistered facilities can freely supply livestock for export.

During the extended period, exports may only proceed if the relevant farm or feedlot has been inspected by the responsible provincial state veterinarian, compliance with the applicable requirements has been verified, and a compliant registration application has been submitted to the Department of Agriculture’s Directorate: Animal Health for processing.

Aucamp stressed that the extension does not exempt farms or feedlots from the registration requirements.

“After 31 December 2026, farms and feedlots that have not been registered will not be eligible to supply livestock for slaughter for the export of red meat to the UAE,” the department said.

Exports originating from unregistered facilities will therefore not be supported or endorsed after the deadline.

The department said the extension was aimed at facilitating the completion of the registration process and avoiding unnecessary interruptions to trade, while maintaining the required animal-health and food-safety standards. – SAnews.gov.za

