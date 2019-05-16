Artists invited to submit works to ArtbankSA

Artists with ambitions of being considered for the ArtbankSA programme, have until 12 July to submit their applications.

The Department of Arts and Culture (DAC) has invited South African artists to apply for their contemporary artwork acquisition with the ArtbankSA.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Department said the ArtbankSA is part of the Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) strategy implementation and is hosted by the National Museum Bloemfontein.

“The programme annually considers acquiring special pieces of art for its own growing permanent collection,” the department said.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa launched the programme in 2017 and was subsequently followed by a provincial exhibition launch in Durban.

“The ArtbankSA was tasked with purchasing artworks from South African artists, particularly that of emerging artists in order to lease and sell the artworks to South African government departments, private companies and private individuals,” said the department.

The vision of the ArtbankSA, the department said, is to promote, foster and stimulate a vibrant market for the collection of South African contemporary visual art.

The ArtbankSA is expected to achieve this vision by, among other things, curating a definitive collection of contemporary South African visual art. The programme is also anticipated to promote financial sustainability for the artists and Art Bank of South Africa through the leasing of art.

It also sought to nurture emerging South African artists by expanding the market for their work and providing skills development opportunities.

Prospective applicants are urged to send submissions via email or post. Artists are also required to meet the following criteria:

- A detailed submission form is required with each submission. Submission forms can be found on the Art Bank of South Africa Facebook Page and the National Museum Bloemfontein website www.nasmus.co.za

- Artists may submit a maximum of five original artworks for consideration.

- Artwork can be submitted in any medium.

- Artwork must have been created by the artist after September 2018.

- Artwork must be of a superior quality and representative of South African contemporary art.

- The artist/artist representative will be required to register on the Central Database System (CSD) and be SARS tax compliant.

The artbankSA Acquisition Committee consists of nine members who will oversee the selection process; approve and make recommendations of artworks for purchase.

All completed submissions must be emailed to artbank2@nasmus.co.za or posted for ATT: ArtbankSA, National Museum Bloemfontein, 36 Aliwal Street, Bloemfontein, 9300. Queries must be submitted in writing to the artbank2@nasmus.co.za. – SAnews.gov.za