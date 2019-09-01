Arrest in missing UCT student commended

The Western Cape MEC of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, has commended the arrest of a 42-year-old man in the case of missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Mrwetyana, 19, went missing on Saturday, 24 August. A missing person’s case was opened on Monday, 26 August.

“I commend SAPS [South African Police Service], who have been hard at work together with the Western Cape Flying Squad members pursuing this investigation.

“Together, they arrested a 42-year-old suspect in Claremont. I further wish to commend the good citizens of this province who have participated in her search through leafletting and using the hashtag #BringNeneHome on social media.

“The arrested person is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 2 September. I have been informed that an extensive investigation is currently underway, which includes the interviewing of the 42-year-old.

“DNA tests and an autopsy are expected to be performed on an unidentified body found in Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha, on Monday, 2 September. I hope that the finalisation of this investigation will bring peace of mind to Uyinene’s family and friends. My thoughts are with her family during this period of uncertainty,” said Fritz.

He decried the prevalence of gender based violence in society.

“We cannot tolerate violence, harm or abuse of women in any shape or form. It is abhorrent that the women of our province and country fear the act of simply walking in the street or returning home to an abusive partner.

“As a society, we must work to address this societal ill wherever it rears its ugly head by reporting gender based violence or supporting nearby women’s shelters. As a society, we must embark on a 365 day campaign to put an immediate end violence."

Fritz committed to supporting SAPS in every single way to safeguard women in the province. – SAnews.gov.za