Annual Buy Local Summit & Expo returns

The annual Buy Local Summit & Expo will return to the Sandton Convention Centre later this month, with consumers urged to attend.

The 11th Buy Local Summit & Expo will be a gathering of various stakeholders of the Buy Local movement, including manufacturers and producers, corporate buyers, enterprise development agencies and programmes, government representatives, policymakers and consumers.

“We are proud and excited to bring back the physical format of the Buy Local Summit & Expo in full swing after the brief hiatus which saw us hosting two editions of this event through a largely-virtual, hybrid format,” said Proudly SA Chief Executive Officer, Eustace Mashimbye.

The summit and expo will take place on 27 and 28 March 2023. It will be preceded by a media launch on Thursday, 16 March at the Goodman Gallery in Johannesburg.

Mashimbye said Proudly SA plays its part in alleviating poverty and unemployment through its broader buy-local campaign, and as a flagship event of the organisation, the summit has multiple objectives aimed at maximising reach and the impact of the campaign.

“These objectives include lobbying all tiers and agencies of government to prioritise localisation in their procurement processes, encouraging corporate South Africa to increase its uptake of locally sourced and manufactured goods and services required for their day-to-day operations, and educating consumers on the impact of buying local, and its importance in job creation and much-needed economic growth,” he said on Monday.

To be held under the theme, ‘Growing the Economy and Creating Jobs through Localisation’, the two-day programme is expected to attract over 2 000 delegates physically, and many more through the event’s online streaming platform.

“We encourage consumers to attend the two-day spectacular, as it will not only be insightful, but it will also add value to aspiring entrepreneurs and offers networking opportunities with large corporates in South Africa,” Mashimbye said.

Registration for consumers to attend the flagship event has opened.

Consumers will be treated to over 200 high-quality home-grown goods and service providers on the event’s expo floor, showcasing everything from toys and children's educational material, stylish furniture and electronics for home and office use, to delectable food and drink products, as well as utility and luxury vehicles.

Aspiring and established SMEs and entrepreneurs will have access to the Business Solutions Hub, an area dedicated to entities and organisations that exist to regulate, legislate, support and advise small businesses.

Entities including the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (sefa), Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) will be on site to resolve disputes, attend to queries and accept applications.

Consumer registration for the 11th annual Buy Local Summit & Expo is free and visitors can join in any of the sessions. For more, visit www.proudlysa.co.za. – SAnews.gov.za