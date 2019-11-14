AmaXhosa King Sigcawu passes away

Acting President Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed her heartfelt condolences following the passing of King Mpendulo Calvin Sigcawu Ah! Zwelonke.

The Acting President has also expressed her deepest condolences to the AmaXhosa Royal Family and the community as a whole on the passing of the King.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of His Majesty King Zwelonke whose contribution to the development of the institution of traditional leadership is beyond measure," said Dlamini Zuma.

Zwelonke became King of the AmaXhosa in 2006 and led his people until his passing on Thursday.

He was the first King in South Africa to be crowned in 2015 after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership.

“Our country has lost a leader who was close to his people, a torchbearer for peace and unity.

“As government, we are proud to have worked with such a great leader. Kumkani Zwelonke will forever be remembered with great respect and admiration for his dedication and selflessness in serving his people,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za