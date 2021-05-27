Alleged cop killer to appear in court tomorrow

Thursday, May 27, 2021

A 22-year-old suspect will appear in the Verulam Magistrates’ Court on Friday in connection with the murder of a police officer. 

The suspect was arrested on Thursday in an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, to solve the murder of a police officer. 

It is alleged that on 11 April 2021, Sergeant Sibiya was with a companion when there was an altercation with three male suspects in Verulam. Sibiya was stabbed and rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. 

His death prompted the Hawks’ investigation, which led to the suspect’s apprehension during the operation in the Durban CBD. 

The suspect has been on the run since the incident, which had prompted him to go into hiding. 

He will be profiled to ascertain if he can be linked to other serious crimes. - SAnews.gov.za 

Most Read

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

89102 Views
17 May 2021

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine now open for those over 60

221904 Views
16 Apr 2021

Firearms Amendment Bill strengthening gun control legislation, says Cele

1477 Views
25 May 2021

Social relief distress grant comes to an end

16149 Views
30 Apr 2021

Home affairs extends validity of asylum seekers, refugee status

19339 Views
06 May 2021

Gauteng increases vaccination sites from 28 to 63

2895 Views
24 May 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter