Africa to rise again

President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged people on the continent to use the Fourth Industrial Revolution to develop Africa and create jobs for the youth and women as the continent commemorates Africa Day.

“On this Africa Day, on the day that our nation enters a new era of hope and renewal, we recall and celebrate that Africa is the birthplace of humanity. Africa is poised once again to rise, to assume its place among the free and equal nations of the world,” President Ramaphosa said.

The President was addressing the country during his inauguration as the sixth democratically elected President at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, in Pretoria, on Saturday.

“We recall that it was around 100 000 years ago that a small group of some of the first humans set foot beyond the continent.

“With them they took a sense of perseverance and a talent for innovation which enabled them to progressively occupy every corner of the world.

“Humanity has achieved a great deal over the intervening millennia and all by virtue of talents which evolved in Africa,” the President said.

He said Africans must use their talents for innovation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Africa Day is celebrated annually on 25 May within the African continent to mark the formation of the Organisation of African Unity on 25 May 1963 and the African Union in 2002, which was created to promote unity in Africa.

The day, which is celebrated across the continent is used to acknowledge the progress that Africans have made, while reflecting upon the common challenges faced in a global environment.

South Africa has dedicated the month of May to celebrate Africa Month.

Government is using it to promote the African unity, deeper regional integration and recommit Africa to a common destiny.

The theme for the month is ‘Celebrating 25 Years of Democracy: Building a Better Africa and a Better World’. – SAnews.gov.za