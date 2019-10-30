Adv. Zungu appointed as KZN Director of Public Prosecutions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Advocate Elaine Zungu as the Director of Public Prosecutions in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court of South Africa, with effect from 1 November 2019.

The appointment is made in terms of Section 6(2) and 9 (1) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act No. 32 of 1998, in consultation with the National Director of Public Prosecutions and the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.

This appointment is made towards the fulfilment of the President’s commitment to strengthen the criminal justice system as part of the national priority of the fight against crime and corruption.

Zungu has extensive prosecutorial and managerial experience, as well as extensive experience in the law.

President Ramaphosa is satisfied, within the context of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, that Zungu is “a fit and proper person, with due regard to her experience, conscientiousness and integrity, to be entrusted with the responsibilities of the office concerned”.

“The President wishes Adv. Zungu well in her new role and expects this appointment to bring further stability to the prosecutions authority in KwaZulu-Natal, while restoring the confidence of citizens in the province in the fight against crime and corruption,” the Presidency said on Wednesday. – SAnews.gov.za