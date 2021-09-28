Acting Commissioner appointed at Correctional Services

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services has appointed Makgothi Thobakgale as the Correctional Services acting National Commissioner.

This after the contract of former commissioner Arthur Fraser expired this month.

The department described Thobakgale as a “hard working and passionate” official who brings a wealth of experience into the public sector.

“He brings to the role 17 years of senior management experience in the sector, with more than seven years as accounting officer from diverse provincial departments including economic development and transport.

“Thobakgale headed the marine and infrastructure programmes and furthermore worked as Deputy Director-General in the national Department of Public Works, and among his responsibilities were infrastructure and programme management,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

