Accused cop killer to appear in court

A 30-year-old man is to appear in the Simon’s Town Magistrate Court on Friday in connection with the murder of an off-duty police officer.

The man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of Sergeant Malose Percival Libelo (38) who was stationed at Steenberg Police Station.

Libelo was found lying in the street, shot in the head in front of Basmillian shop in Disa Street, Capricorn.

“The Hawks National Priority Violent Crime team, together with National Intervention Unit, acted promptly on information relating to the murder of Sergeant Libelo.

“Upon their search, they then discovered the official firearm belonging to the deceased. Subsequently, the 30-year-old suspect linked through information received, arrested and charged with murder,” said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Thursday. - SAnews.gov.za