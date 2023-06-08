Accelerating service delivery

Cabinet has supported President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call during the meeting of the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) to accelerate service delivery in response to the needs of communities.

Last week, the President directed the Council to accelerate service delivery improvement and address challenges in relation to legislation, governance and capacity constraints.

“The meeting also considered reforms to the Water Act and Water Services Act to provide for better service delivery of water.

“Similarly, the Council was briefed on interventions by the Department of Transport for emergency work and routine maintenance, as well as primary road transfers from provincial authorities to the national road network for better management of provincial roads by the South African National Roads Agency Limited,” Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

The PCC is the President’s platform for consultation and crucial engagement with provinces and organised local government in order to raise matters of national interest, coordinate alignment of priorities, strengthen strategic priorities, and discuss performance. The PCC transcends local boundaries and coordinates responses in a transversal and holistic manner.

The Minister was briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cabinet also welcomed the Department of Human Settlements’ launch of the Lufhereng Social Housing Project in Soweto, which consists of 407 units of rental stock for targeted beneficiaries.

Government’s social housing programme integrates mixed-income groups, curbs the housing backlog and brings backyard and informal settlement dwellers closer to economic opportunities.

Safety and security

Cabinet noted that the South African Police Service (SAPS) set aside almost R2 billion to procure drones and vehicles to enhance visibility in an effort to monitor and protect communities affected by crime.

“R65 million has also been allocated to the top 30 crime-intensive stations to address murder and other contact offences. In addition, Tactical Response Teams are being deployed at stations and districts in areas with high crime rates.

“The South African Police Service is also enhancing specialised tracking teams, who will be trained further at provincial and district level to effectively track and apprehend offenders,” Ntshavheni said. – SAnews.gov.za