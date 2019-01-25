90 trainee traffic officers complete training

The 90 newly trained traffic officers are expected to assist the Gauteng province to deal decisively with violations on the roads and drivers, who continue to conduct themselves with impunity.

This is according to Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, who was speaking at the pass out parade for trainee traffic officers in Tshwane on Friday. She was joined by Transport Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and Gauteng Premier David Makhura as they hosted the pass out parade for 90 trainee traffic officers

She said the aim of the Department of Transport is to increase the number of traffic law enforcement officers in all the provinces to beef up road safety in the country and meet the objective of the United Nations’ Decade of Action for Road Safety, which is to reduce road deaths significantly by 2020.

The traffic officers successfully completed their training programme at Boekenhoutkloof Traffic College in Pretoria West.

Their recruitment is part of the Tshepo 1 Million project, which is a provincial youth empowerment initiative that aims to employ young people and empower them with skills and knowledge to break the barriers of unemployment.

Nkosi-Malobane expressed concern at the road fatalities statistics.

The preliminary Festive Season Road Safety Report showed that 1 612 people lost their lives on the country’s roads from 1 December 2018 to 8 January 2019.

“As government, we recognize that we cannot succeed in reducing carnage on our roads if we act alone. We require the participation of civil society, professionals, non-governmental sector, academics and other sectors for us to make an impact. Road safety is the responsibility of every driver, pedestrian and other road users,” Nkosi-Malobane said.

She said the Department of Transport will continue to conduct operations in 132 pedestrian hazardous locations.

The MEC called on road users to be vigilant, patient and to adhere to the rules of the road to save the lives of passengers.

“Reckless and negligent driving has been identified as the one of the main causes of fatal accidents. This kind of offence manifests in various forms such as driving on the yellow line or shoulders of the road in the face of oncoming traffic. Several high impact operations will continue to be carried out to deal decisively with this offence,” she said.

Makhura told the new recruits that corruption is a big problem in the country because of corrupt officials and civilians who are willing to pay bribes.

“Always honour your oath of service and respect this badge of honour. Law enforcement is a very important priority in our country. We are sending these young men and women into our communities and on our roads to serve our people. May they always uphold the principles of Batho Pele,” he said.

Chikunga encouraged the new recruits always do their best at their jobs.

“You have a responsibility to retrospectively look at where we come from, interrogate the state of our being as Africans and provide distinguished insight on the future of South Africa and the African continent, and affirm our place and position in the global community,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za