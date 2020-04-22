72-hour plan to nab cop killers

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Police in Gauteng have launched the 72-hour Activation Plan to find the suspects behind the killing of a Sebokeng-based Detective Sergeant.

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has assigned the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner to immediately mobilise the 72-hour plan.

According to a police report, at about 7:10pm, the police official had just been picked up by two colleagues -- a Detective Sergeant and Detective Constable -- and they were on their way to report for duty at their station in Sebokeng.

As they were travelling, they noticed suspicious activity around a vehicle outside a house. It appeared that a person was being forced into the boot of the vehicle.

The SAPS members reversed to investigate but they were fired upon by the men that were at the suspicious vehicle.

The 40-year-old Sergeant was sitting in the back seat of the car when the bullet struck her in the back of her head. The driver immediately drove off to a nearest hospital, where the wounded Sergeant died.

The other two officials escaped the attack unharmed.

Sitole has condemned the attack on the police officers.

"I have tasked the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner to immediately mobilise the 72-hour Activation Plan in an effort to find those responsible for the death of the Sergeant. I have also tasked the management of the police in Gauteng to provide all the necessary support to the family of our fallen colleague," Sitole said.

The police have appealed to anyone, who may have any information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous crime, to send tip-offs on the MySAPSApp or to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number - ‪08600 10111.

“All information received will be treated with confidence and callers may remain anonymous,” National Commissioner spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

R50 billion to relieve plight of the vulnerable

2874 Views
21 Apr 2020

Social grants increased

21834 Views
26 Feb 2020

Three-phased economic response to COVID-19 pandemic

1955 Views
21 Apr 2020

UIF pays out COVID-19 benefits to workers

3149 Views
21 Apr 2020

SASSA pays April 2020 grants earlier amid Covid19

54322 Views
22 Mar 2020

81 000 SMMEs submit funding applications

18427 Views
03 Apr 2020

SA News on Facebook