72-hour plan to nab cop killers

Police in Gauteng have launched the 72-hour Activation Plan to find the suspects behind the killing of a Sebokeng-based Detective Sergeant.

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has assigned the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner to immediately mobilise the 72-hour plan.

According to a police report, at about 7:10pm, the police official had just been picked up by two colleagues -- a Detective Sergeant and Detective Constable -- and they were on their way to report for duty at their station in Sebokeng.

As they were travelling, they noticed suspicious activity around a vehicle outside a house. It appeared that a person was being forced into the boot of the vehicle.

The SAPS members reversed to investigate but they were fired upon by the men that were at the suspicious vehicle.

The 40-year-old Sergeant was sitting in the back seat of the car when the bullet struck her in the back of her head. The driver immediately drove off to a nearest hospital, where the wounded Sergeant died.

The other two officials escaped the attack unharmed.

Sitole has condemned the attack on the police officers.

"I have tasked the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner to immediately mobilise the 72-hour Activation Plan in an effort to find those responsible for the death of the Sergeant. I have also tasked the management of the police in Gauteng to provide all the necessary support to the family of our fallen colleague," Sitole said.

The police have appealed to anyone, who may have any information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous crime, to send tip-offs on the MySAPSApp or to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number - ‪08600 10111.

“All information received will be treated with confidence and callers may remain anonymous,” National Commissioner spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, said. – SAnews.gov.za